WINTER STORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a Winter
Storm Warning for heavy snow...which is in effect from 10 AM
Sunday to 7 PM EST Monday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in
effect.
* Locations...Northern New York and Vermont.
* Hazard Types...Snow...heavy at times.
* Accumulations...8 to 14 inches of snow with higher amounts
possible in the higher terrain.
* Maximum Snowfall Rate...up to 1 inch per hour...mainly late
Sunday through Sunday night.
* Timing...Snow will spread into the region late Sunday morning
and afternoon. Snow will be heaviest later Sunday afternoon
through Sunday night.
* Impacts...Snow covered roads and low visibilities will create
hazardous travel conditions.
* Winds...Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Sunday...shifting northeast 10
to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Monday.
* Temperatures...Highs Sunday and Monday in the upper 20s. Lows
Sunday night range from 12 to 22.
* Visibilities...Less than one quarter mile at times.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...
A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow
are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an
emergency. If you must travel...keep an extra
flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
