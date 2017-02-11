The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a Winter

Storm Warning for heavy snow...which is in effect from 10 AM

Sunday to 7 PM EST Monday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in

effect.

* Locations...Northern New York and Vermont.

* Hazard Types...Snow...heavy at times.

* Accumulations...8 to 14 inches of snow with higher amounts

possible in the higher terrain.

* Maximum Snowfall Rate...up to 1 inch per hour...mainly late

Sunday through Sunday night.

* Timing...Snow will spread into the region late Sunday morning

and afternoon. Snow will be heaviest later Sunday afternoon

through Sunday night.

* Impacts...Snow covered roads and low visibilities will create

hazardous travel conditions.

* Winds...Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Sunday...shifting northeast 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Monday.

* Temperatures...Highs Sunday and Monday in the upper 20s. Lows

Sunday night range from 12 to 22.

* Visibilities...Less than one quarter mile at times.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow

are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an

emergency. If you must travel...keep an extra

flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.