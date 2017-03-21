WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: Dr Ladd
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Dr. Jennifer Ladd has been an anesthesiologist in the operating room at North Country Hospital (NCH) for nearly 11 years now. She is an example of a woman who was born and raised in the area and was able to be successful in her hometown.
“I’ve been interested in medicine as long as I can remember,” the modest doctor said in a phone interview Friday. She attributed that to her mother, who is a nurse. Her mother’s parents, the late Maurise and Beatrice Gelineau of Newport, also encouraged education. (See the NDE Wednesday for full story)
