WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: Dr Ladd

Dr. Jennifer Ladd has been an anesthesiologist in the operating room at North Country Hospital (NCH) for nearly 11 years now. She is an example of a woman who was born and raised in the area and was able to be successful in her hometown.

"I've been interested in medicine as long as I can remember," the modest doctor said in a phone interview Friday. She attributed that to her mother, who is a nurse. Her mother's parents, the late Maurise and Beatrice Gelineau of Newport, also encouraged education.