Woodstock Scores Early and Often in One-Sided Win Over North Country

JAY–The North Country Falcons played their home opener on a cold and windy night at the Jay Peak Ice Haus on Wednesday.

Coming off of a loss in their season opener against Northfield, the Falcons were looking to even up their record against the Woodstock Wasps and move .500 on the year.

Things did not go according to plan.

The Wasps struck for five goals in the first and never looked back, as they came away with a 10-2 victory to enjoy on the long drive home.

For the full story, see the Express on 12-15-17.