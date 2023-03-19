NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont House Judiciary Committee is taking testimony on H.230. The bill addresses suicide prevention by enacting new gun control regulations, including extending the waiting period and locking up firearms.
Between 2011 and 2020 more than 700 people in Vermont died of gunshot wounds; 88 percent were a result of suicide. The committee learned the 2021 suicide rate in Vermont was 20.3 for every 100,000 persons. The national average is 14.0. Suicide by men and boys in Vermont is 50 percent higher than the national average.
The purpose of the legislation is reportedly to prevent death by suicide by reducing access to lethal means, which includes firearms. Vermont residents will not be allowed to possess or store a firearm if a child or prohibited person is likely to gain access to it.
Exceptions include keeping the ammunition separate from the firearm, locking the firearm in a container, or equipping it with a tamper resistant mechanical lock or other safety device.
A potential penalty for violators of the proposed law is $1,000 and up to a year in jail, if no crime has been committed. If the unauthorized gun operator uses it to cause injury or death, the fine is up to $5,000 and five years in prison.
Other measures in the bill include:
-Licensed firearm dealers must conspicuously display a sign containing information about the potential new law.
-A firearm cannot be transferred to another person for 72 hours, even if the dealer is provided with an identification number. The National Instant Criminal Background Check System has seven days to furnish the number before the firearm can be transferred.
-The law will not apply to firearm transfers at gun shows. National, state and local organizations devoted to the collection, competitive use, or other sporting use of firearms can sponsor gun shows. All dealers must be licensed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Everytown For Gun Safety spokesperson Alison Shih testified before the Judiciary Committee last week. She said 23 states have adopted a form of firearm storage laws, including five New England states. Violators in some states will face criminal charges while in other states the violation is civil.
"H.230 wisely provides for graduated penalties and ensures that unless unauthorized access or harm occurs, violations are only punishable by a modest $100 fine," Shih testified. "This will help to reinforce that responsible gun ownership is a core value for Vermont without overly imposing criminal penalties on gun owners who fail to secure their firearms."
Testifying for the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, Chris Bradley urged legislators to consider people's second amendment rights. He cites a Supreme Court decision from New York, the NYSRP vs Bruen. The court outlined how justices should interpret the second amendment. The Supreme Court ruled the “plain text” of the Second Amendment covers the challenged action. The government bears the burden of showing that the challenged regulation is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of regulating firearms.
"Courts are now mandated to disregard alleged government objectives and public policy arguments," Bradley stated. The single step inquiry solely focuses on the historical meaning and text of the second amendment.
The Vermont Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs has not taken a stand on H.230 but wants clear guidance on what constitutes a violation of the safe storage provisions. They want clarity between criminal negligence or recklessness and firearm induced serious bodily injury or death.
Currently there is no law defining safe storage, leaving the interpretation up to the charging officer and state’s attorneys.
An example cited is in the list of exemptions. The language, "the firearm is carried by or under the control of the owner or another lawfully authorized user" is ambiguous, stated Rory Thibault during his testimony. Does this mean direct, physical control, he asked?
Thibault testified that he is concerned the language can create a rare situation of a strict liability felony. A person can be charged with a felony even if they are not the direct cause of the harm. The law as drafted can expose parents to felony charges if their children use a firearm to commit suicide.
There are provisions in the bill to address Extreme Risk Prevention Orders. Language under consideration focuses on who's eligible for a risk prevention order, rules defining how a temporary order can be authorized, and the granting of a final order.
One benefit of the 72 hour waiting period Thibault said, is it may make Vermont less attractive for prohibitive persons and out of state drug traffickers as a location for "straw purchases." A straw purchase is when a person purchases a firearm and immediately transfers it in exchange for compensation. Thibault said Vermont is a hot spot for the guns for drugs trade.
At last Tuesday's press conference, Governor Phil Scott said the bill has a long way to go before it reaches his desk. The bill is expected to be passed to the senate for consideration.
"I've made it fairly clear, there's no need to make gun law changes at this time," the governor said. He said a few years ago the legislature addressed the same issues and took steps to improve oversight.
Enforcement is an issue to the governor. Who will make home inspections to ensure firearms and ammunition are safely stored, he asked?