By CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
COVENTRY – During Memorial Day Weekend, many Americans take time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. In many cases, families such as the Bickfords of Coventry have multiple generations of veterans to remember.
Rick Bickford’s family not only has multiple veterans, but he and his relatives have worked to honor the memories of all of Coventry’s veterans in a more permanent way - with memorials.
Last year, while going through some of his father’s belongings, Bickford found information on Woodrow Bickford, a great uncle. Woodrow was declared missing in action in North Africa. He was the youngest of 11 children.
“The story I was always told was a bomb got dropped on his tank, and they never found any of his remains,” said Bickford.