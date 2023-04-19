ALBANY – The Albany Selectboard, on Tuesday, continued talking about upgrading the radio systems for the fire department and the highway department. The selectboard has spent the last few months talking about the radio system’s inefficiencies. The presented cost at Monday’s meeting was $37,601.
Todd Goad, General Manager of Burlington Communications of Williston, appeared before the selectboard to explain to the selectboard what equipment the town needs to make the radio system work better, considering the quotes they’ve received it is in the tens of thousands of dollars.
During his presentation, Goad spoke about the type of radios the town has in its trucks. He explained that the town has mostly 50-watt radios, but the fire department might have some 100-watt radios. Goad went on to say that doubling the power of a 50-watt radio does not double its range.
“It’s only like a 10 percent increase,” said Goad. “When you go to a 100-watt radio, it triples the price, so you’ve now gone from a $500 radio to maybe a $1,500 radio or something like that. It can get up to like two grand or three grand.”
During the discussion, it was pointed out that the fire department has different radio issues than the highway department. Fire Chief Josh Pilbin, said the only issue the department experiences is when one apparatus on one side of town tries to communicate with an apparatus on the other side of town. However, he said they are fine communicating with the dispatch center. Goad explained that the fire station has a 100-watt base radio linked through a repeater on Jay Peak that goes to dispatch. However, the highway department doesn’t have a radio system like that, and just like the fire department, the highway department can’t talk truck to truck across town. The way to resolve that issue is to get a repeater, said Goad.
Goad explained that he was proposing two repeaters so that the highway dept. And the fire dept. Do not have to hear each other and can use different frequencies.. However, if the town wanted, the two departments could share a repeater.
Another issue that the two departments could be having may be antenna related, Goad explained. He said, it’s common for an antenna on a truck to fail, especially after winter. However, that is not to say that a truck radio is also not acting up. Horner said that one of Goad’s workers checked every radio and said it all seemed good.
Goad talked about the benefits of a repeater and a high-gain antenna system. He also pointed out that the worst time of year for radio communications is during the summer when the trees are full.
The life expectancy for a repeater is approximately ten years, said Goad. He also said there are less expensive options than the one he is recommending but that company is having delivery issues and is many months to a year out for the radios.
Goad said that a pulse sound that goes over the air when dispatch is trying to talk to the fire department is interference from the Sherbrooke, Quebec area, and several local fire departments have the same type of radios, and are experiencing the same issue.
“There is nothing that we can do about it,” he said. “It’s there. It’s always there. Sometimes it’s worse than others. If you filter it out, you’re filtering your own signal out, too, because it is actually right on channel.”
Getting a new radio frequency for the Town of Albany would mean getting a new one for the entire county because the interference is on the county’s dispatch UHF frequency, not the town’s VHF frequency. Goad said the Town of Craftsbury is affected worse than that of Albany. He said the town could file a complaint about the interference with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and in turn, the FCC would go to its Canadian counterparts, Industry Canada. However, typically when it comes to the United States and Canada with licensing and frequencies, Canada usually wins, Goad said.