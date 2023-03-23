ALBANY – During their meeting Tuesday, the selectboard continued their discussions about installing a domestic hot water heater to heat the water in the washrooms at the Town Hall. The initial person who was supposed to do the work apparently backed out.
Town officials will work on getting estimates for a three-to-six-gallon domestic hot water tank before the next selectboard meeting. The selectboard had a couple of other quotes that they thought were high.
The town office has reportedly been without hot water since July. Selectboard Chair Brian Goodridge apologized for the issue. This prompted Selectboard Member Phil Beaudry to get up from his seat. He walked to the sink in the main office area, turned the water on and said that there is in fact hot water.
“Stop the over exaggeration that there is no hot water,” he said. “It’s right there in the sink, wash your hands.”
It was pointed out the sink he used was not in the washroom.
They also discussed radio issues. Albany Fire Chief Josh Pilbin told the selectboard that the fire department had a call last week on a day when the roads were bad, and the road department was out plowing. Pilbin said the fire department tried to reach the road department on the radio to get some sand on the road, but were unsuccessful. He went on to wonder if it would help if the fire department reprogram their radios.
Albany Firefighter Gary Mason, who also holds a couple emergency positions in town, said he talked to Paige Horner from the Albany Road Department about the fire department having issues reaching them on the radio. Mason said that come to find out, the road department operates their radios off their private channel, which he said is all well and good, but he prefers they operate their radios on scan mode so they can hear what the fire department is doing or if the fire department needs to get ahold of them.
“The problem is, if they are constantly dedicated to their private channel, you’re not going to be able to talk to them on the road channel,” Mason told Pilbin. If the road department used scan, it could hear the fire department and could also hear other communications as well, he explained.
Mason also said he talked to Horner and discovered the road department was having issues with some of the channels in the scan bank, and they needed to get help to resolve the issue, which Mason provided.
“Hopefully moving forward, it’s no longer an issue,” he said.
The road department is also apparently having issues with the town road grader.
“We don’t know what is going on for sure yet, but it’s not good,” said Goodridge. He said they could rent something until their grader is fixed. “We need to do something.”
The selectboard also learned that the town is eligible for grant opportunities for town hall upgrades. Ed O’Leary from the Albany Planning Commission said that through Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA), they found out there are two grant opportunities they could qualify for. The money is coming from the Vermont Building and General Services (BGS) budget. The first grant is for $4,000. O’Leary said the town could use the funds to maybe get assistance to help with an overall energy efficiency update. The second is for a free energy audit. Neither grant would require a match, he said. O’Leary said the planning commission wanted to see if the selectboard was okay with them pursuing the grants.
“We think we should do the energy audit first to find out exactly where the building is in terms of energy needs,” O’Leary told the selectboard. “Then you use the other one to start to implement those.”
The town is also having someone identify other repairs the building needs, including looking for someone to paint the town hall.