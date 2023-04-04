DERBY - The owners of two residential buildings straddling the USA/Canadian border are preventing Derby's health officer Elijah Capron from inspecting the premises. About 20 percent of one building is on the American side of the border; the other has 25 percent in the US. Both buildings are owned by BMS Holdings out of Canada. The issue was discussed at Monday’s Derby Selectboard meeting.
A health problem that started in 2018 has yet to be resolved. Sewage reportedly backs up into the basement and access is on the Canadian side.BMS Holdings won't allow an inspector from the US access to ensure the place is clean. The apartments are still being rented, which isn't permitted, but Capron can't enforce US law in Canada.
"We can't condemn the building, but we can issue a health order," Capron advised the Derby selectboard on Monday evening. The town may have to file in court for temporary injunctive relief. A court order will ensure compliance and the town can be reimbursed for related expenses.
First, Capron needs to gather and organize years of evidence for the selectboard and judge to review. Board Chair Grant Spates asked town manager Bob Kelley to reach out to his counterpart in Stanstead, Quebec to coordinate efforts to enforce the health order.
Dailey Memorial Library
Like many nonprofit organizations, the Dailey Memorial Library has operating expenses and limited funding. Unlike many states, municipal funding support for public libraries in Vermont is limited. The national average in 2019 was 90 percent. The Vermont average is 74 percent. In 2022/23 the Dailey Memorial Library received 41 percent of its funding support through the Town of Derby.
These facts were cited by Meredith Augustoni as she made a pitch for the town to increase its funding in future years. Voters authorized $42,500 this fiscal year. The appropriation would have to be increased to $80,000 to get to 74 percent.
"Half of our budget is salaries," Augustoni said. But the library has also seen increases in the cost of books, utilities, and other expenses. The library has an active board of directors and lots of volunteers.
Spates said $80,000 is too much of an increase in one year and suggested it be done incrementally over several years. He said people support the town's two libraries. During Covid, the appropriation requests were approved by a two to one margin.
Ginette Provost, a supporter of the Dailey Memorial Library, said the library doesn't qualify for ARPA funds to pay operating expenses. This fiscal year, operating expenses are $118,896.
"The library is an incredible asset to the town," Provost said. "We're (the library) responsible for $80,000; we can only make so many pies!" she said of the library.
The selectboard agreed the library directors should present a petition at next year's Town Meeting asking for an increase, and explain why. The amount requested can be amended on the floor.
Shack Rental
The Derby Skate Shack on the town green will be rented again to Matt Wright. For several years Wright has operated Sweet Scoops at the town green during the summer months. This past year, the ice rink wasn’t set up. Wright has been pleased with the arrangement and shocked the selectboard by offering to increase the rent. Wright has been paying the town $400/month in rent. He offered to add an extra $200/month, with the money earmarked for the Recreation Committee.
Knowing a sweet deal when they heard one, the selectboard swiftly voted to accept Wright's terms of agreement.
Paving
Last summer, the selectboard had saved a lot of money for paving projects and were able to engage in an aggressive paving plan. This year there isn't a lot of paving money, so the road department will focus on adding gravel to the roads. There are plans to finish black topping Palin Farm Road. Selectman Steve Gendreau said a section of the road is gravel which means extra travel time and wear and tear on the grader.