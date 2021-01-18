As the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opens the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application portal to lenders, ACCD is encouraging businesses to explore applying for the more than $284 billion has been allocated to this program nationally.
Friday, the portal was opened to lenders with $1 billion or less in assets for First and Second Draw applications. The portal will fully open on Tuesday, January 19th to all participating PPP lenders to submit First and Second Draw loan applications to the SBA.
Businesses can learn more learn more about First and Second Draw loans at the SBA website. A recording of a webinar ACCD and the SBA held earlier this week to discuss the program, eligibility, and application process is now available at the ACCD COVID-19 Recovery Resource Center.
If a business doesn’t have a trusted lender, the Vermont Economic Development Authority(link is external) stands ready to assist those in need of help navigating the program specifics and applications.