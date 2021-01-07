Candidates running for school board must complete a Consent of Candidate form and submit it
to the town clerk by January 25, 2021.
Act 162 eliminates the requirement for school board candidates to collect voter signatures in
order to get their name on the ballot for a local election. The requirement for completing a
consent of candidate form also applies to those school districts that traditionally elect school
board members by floor vote. It is anticipated that most school districts will hold votes by
Australian ballot and there will not be regular school Annual Meetings, but informational
meetings held remotely this year. The form is available at your town clerk’s office or can be
printed from the VT Secretary of State’s website, https://sos.vermont.gov.
For more information concerning running for school board, or school budget votes, in the NCSU
school districts of Brighton, Charleston, Coventry, Derby, Holland, Jay, Lowell, Morgan,
Newport City, Newport Town, Troy, Westfield, North Country Union High School and North
Country Union Junior High School, go to www.NCSUVT.org
John A. Castle
NCSU Superintendent of Schools