Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine?
COVID-19 vaccination has begun in Vermont. If you’re looking for the latest information about who can get the vaccine now, where and when people will be able to get vaccinated, visit healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccines.
While we wait for vaccine to become more widely available to Vermonters, we must keep up our prevention practices, including physical distancing, mask-wearing and handwashing. This is still the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.
COVID-19 Testing
Testing is an important tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Learn more about who should get tested and find a site near you at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on December 21, 2020
Description
Number
New cases*
93
(6,534 total)
Currently hospitalized
25
Hospitalized in ICU
6
Hospitalized under investigation
2
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.2%
People tested
253,654
Total tests
656,484
Total people recovered
4,236
Deaths+
111
Travelers monitored
169
Contacts monitored
170
People completed monitoring
11,566
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.
Guidance for Vermonters and Businesses
· Health information, guidance and data: healthvermont.gov/covid19
· Sector guidance: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19
· Modeling: dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/covid-19/modeling
· Governor’s actions: governor.vermont.gov/covid19response
Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:
· Call your local mental health crisis line.
· Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.
· Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
· For more information visit healthvermont.gov/suicide.
· Visit our Coping With Stress web page.
· Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.
· Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.
Food resources
If your financial situation has recently changed, you may now qualify for Vermont nutrition and food programs, including WIC program (Women, Infants and Children) and 3SquaresVT/SNAP. Contact the Health Department,Hunger Free Vermont, or call 2-1-1 for more information.
Find Opportunities to Support the COVID-19 Response
Vermonters can now step up and help with the COVID-19 response in long-term care facilities and other areas. Visitwww.vermont.gov/covid-staffing for more information.