Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Remote Meeting

The public may access the meeting by calling 866-678-6823 and entering Participant Code 2674390#.

Americans with Disabilities Act Considerations

Please call 334-0925 at least 12 hours before the meeting if you need accommodations to participate in this meeting.

AGENDA

I. Call the Meeting to Order, Nikole Brainard, Chair

II. Revise and Approve minutes of December 1, 2020 (Attachment A)

III. Public Comments, Communication with Parents/Staff/Citizens

IV. Financial Reports

Action:

A. Warrants for payroll and payables

B. November & December Financials

C. Approve FY2022 Budget

V. Principal’s Report

VI. Superintendent’s Report

VII. Unfinished Business / New Business

Information/Discussion:

A. Australian Ballot/Public Informational Hearing

C. Anticipated school director term expirations/board vacancies (Attachment B)

Action:

A. Prepare for Town Meeting

1. Approve Articles and Warning

a. Consideration of Australian Ballot voting:

“Pursuant to Act 162 of 2020, I move to conduct the Derby School District’s Annual Meeting

using the Australian Ballot voting method for all articles.”

2. Approve Public Message

B. Ratify Teachers’ Negotiated Agreement (Attachment C)

C. Hire paraeducator

D. Hire PreK bus monitor

E. Hire custodian (Attachment D)

VIII. Agenda Items/Date for next Board meeting: February 2, 2021

IX. Executive Session (if necessary)

X. Adjourn

Meetings: Day Date Time Location

NCSU Policy Committee Thursday January 21 5:30 p.m. Remote

NCSU Executive Committee Thursday January 21 6:30 p.m. Remote

Derby School Board Tuesday February 2 5:30 p.m. Remote

