Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
Remote Meeting
The public may access the meeting by calling 866-678-6823 and entering Participant Code 2674390#.
Americans with Disabilities Act Considerations
Please call 334-0925 at least 12 hours before the meeting if you need accommodations to participate in this meeting.
AGENDA
I. Call the Meeting to Order, Nikole Brainard, Chair
II. Revise and Approve minutes of December 1, 2020 (Attachment A)
III. Public Comments, Communication with Parents/Staff/Citizens
IV. Financial Reports
Action:
A. Warrants for payroll and payables
B. November & December Financials
C. Approve FY2022 Budget
V. Principal’s Report
VI. Superintendent’s Report
VII. Unfinished Business / New Business
Information/Discussion:
A. Australian Ballot/Public Informational Hearing
C. Anticipated school director term expirations/board vacancies (Attachment B)
Action:
A. Prepare for Town Meeting
1. Approve Articles and Warning
a. Consideration of Australian Ballot voting:
“Pursuant to Act 162 of 2020, I move to conduct the Derby School District’s Annual Meeting
using the Australian Ballot voting method for all articles.”
2. Approve Public Message
B. Ratify Teachers’ Negotiated Agreement (Attachment C)
C. Hire paraeducator
D. Hire PreK bus monitor
E. Hire custodian (Attachment D)
VIII. Agenda Items/Date for next Board meeting: February 2, 2021
IX. Executive Session (if necessary)
X. Adjourn
Meetings: Day Date Time Location
NCSU Policy Committee Thursday January 21 5:30 p.m. Remote
NCSU Executive Committee Thursday January 21 6:30 p.m. Remote
Derby School Board Tuesday February 2 5:30 p.m. Remote