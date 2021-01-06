Businesses & communities can apply for grant writing help through the Rural Economic Development Initiative. Learn more →
PROJECTS
If your project addresses poor nutrition, lack of physical activity or tobacco use, you could get $500-$1000 through Umbrella’s Social Change mini-grant program.
The Better Places pilot program provides “placemaking” grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 that improve the vitality of state designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. Apply by January 22 →
The Preservation Trust of Vermont’s 1772 Foundation Grants provide $5,000-$10,000 to historic preservation projects. Letter of interest due February 15 →
The Empower Coös Youth Grants Program will award up to $10,000 to projects in Essex County that reduce carbon emissions, increase extracurricular activities for youth and strengthen community engagement. Apply by January 14 →
The Downtown Transportation Fund supports revitalization efforts to make safer, more walkable downtowns, including in Newport & St. Johnsbury. Apply for up to $100,000 by March 8 →
The Agency of Transportation is also funding efforts to make places more accessible through the Better Connections grant program. Awards up to $200,000. Letter of interest due January 15 →
BUSINESSES
The USDA’s Rural Business Development grant program provides funding for technical assistance and training for small rural businesses. The USDA is hosting a workshop for applicants via Zoom on Wednesday, January 13th from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Contact Susan Poland with questions.
NEK Safe offers businesses FREE posters & stickers promoting safe COVID practices in the NEK’s public spaces.