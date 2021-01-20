Vermont U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy will be sworn in as President Pro Tem of the Senate today between 4:30 and 5 p.m. today, January 20th, on the Senate Floor.  Vice President Kamala Harris will handle the swearing in duties.  This will be Senator Leahy’s second term as President Pro Tem.  Among other duties, the President Pro Tem is third in the line of succession to the presidency.

