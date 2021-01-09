Regular Meeting Agenda
Monday, January 11, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
REMOTE MEETING
The Municipal Building is Closed as part of the Stay Home/Stay Safe Measures
In Order to Participate Remotely:
Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#
or
by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote
City Council:Paul Monette, Mayor
Dan Ross, Council President
Kevin Charboneau
Melissa Pettersson
John Wilson
Laura Dolgin, City Manager
James D. Johnson, City Clerk/Treasurer
Call the Regular Council Meeting to Order
Approve Minutes of January 4, 2021
Comments by Members of the Public
Water Tower Indebtedness Necessity Resolution & Form of Ballot, Vote
Updated Prouty Beach Seasonal Agreement Review, Vote
Custodian Job Description Update, Vote
Authorize City Attorney to Conduct Tax Sale, Vote
DRB Member Resignation Acceptance, Vote
New Business
Old Business
Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: February 1, 2021 @ 6:30pm
Adjourn