Regular Meeting Agenda

Monday, January 11, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

REMOTE MEETING

The Municipal Building is Closed as part of the Stay Home/Stay Safe Measures

In Order to Participate Remotely:

Phone 1- (978) 990-5000 and enter PIN: 185354#

or

by Computer go to https://freeconferencecall.com and join the meeting by using id: cityofnewportremote

City Council:Paul Monette, Mayor

Dan Ross, Council President

Kevin Charboneau

Melissa Pettersson

John Wilson

 

Laura Dolgin, City Manager   

James D. Johnson, City Clerk/Treasurer

 

  1. Call the Regular Council Meeting to Order

  2. Approve Minutes of January 4, 2021

  3. Comments by Members of the Public

  4. Water Tower Indebtedness Necessity Resolution & Form of Ballot, Vote

  5. Updated Prouty Beach Seasonal Agreement Review, Vote

  6. Custodian Job Description Update, Vote

  7. Authorize City Attorney to Conduct Tax Sale, Vote

  8. DRB Member Resignation Acceptance, Vote

  9. New Business  

  10. Old Business 

  11. Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: February 1, 2021 @ 6:30pm

  12.  Adjourn

