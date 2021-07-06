The chamber of commerce in Newport invites you to an old
Fashioned band concert and free ice cream social this Friday
July 9th on the boardwalk near the Hebard state building in
Downtown Newport starting at seven p.M. Performing for
The first time since the pandemic, the Newport community
Band will perform an independence day show filled with
Marches, show tunes and patriotic selections. And to make
The event even more special, there will be free ice cream
Available while supplies last. Bring your chair or sit on the
Lawn, and join the music and fun as downtown Newport opens
Up for the summer of 2021. It’s all free and open to the
Public. The chamber encourages everyone to “get old
Fashioned” and enjoy the Newport community band in an old
Fashioned band concert and ice cream social. Sponsored by
Vermont’s north country chamber of commerce in Newport
Plus media sponsors Newport daily express, moo 92, jj
Country 94.5 And the notch 103.1.