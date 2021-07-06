The chamber of commerce in Newport invites you to an old

Fashioned band concert and free ice cream social this Friday

July 9th on the boardwalk near the Hebard state building in

Downtown Newport starting at seven p.M. Performing for

The first time since the pandemic, the Newport community

Band will perform an independence day show filled with

Marches, show tunes and patriotic selections. And to make

The event even more special, there will be free ice cream

Available while supplies last. Bring your chair or sit on the

Lawn, and join the music and fun as downtown Newport opens

Up for the summer of 2021. It’s all free and open to the

Public. The chamber encourages everyone to “get old

Fashioned” and enjoy the Newport community band in an old

Fashioned band concert and ice cream social. Sponsored by

Vermont’s north country chamber of commerce in Newport

Plus media sponsors Newport daily express, moo 92, jj

Country 94.5 And the notch 103.1.

