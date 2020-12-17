Christmas may look a little different this year so let’s all share in the holiday joy by sharing a photo of a decorated tree. Email a photo of your tree by December 22 to lIfestyleeditor@newportvermontdailyexpress.com Your photo will appear in The Newport Daily Express in print and right here on our new website.
Latest News
- Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) December 17, 2020
- Higher Case Load Leads To Appropriation Request For Orleans County Sheriffs Department
- Patriots Will Try to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive at Miami
- Governor Phil Scott Opens Application For Cannabis Control Boarda
- HHS to Disallow $200M in California Medicaid Funds Due to Unlawful Abortion Insurance Mandate; Refers Vermont Medical Center to DOJ for Lawsuit Over Conscience Violations
- Sanders to Hold Virtual Town Hall with Vermont Seniors
- Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) December 16, 2020
- GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT OPENS APPLICATION FOR CANNABIS CONTROL BOARD
Popular Content
Articles
- Essex Man With Family Ties To Newport Still Missing
- Police are investigating a string of thefts
- Finding the Perfect Tree and other Holiday Plans
- Governor Phil Scott Encourages Vermonters To Register For Covid Updates Via Vt-Alert
- Higher Case Load Leads To Appropriation Request For Orleans County Sheriffs Department
- Attempted Robbery In Morristown
- Local Police, Firefighters Give Santa A Helping Hand
- U.S. Department Of Labor Ends Extended Unemployment Benefit Program For Vermont
- GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER CREATING 250TH ANNIVERSARY COMMISSION
- VERMONT DOC REPORTS INMATE DEATH IN MISSISSIPPI
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.