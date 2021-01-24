At Friday’s press conference, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced the launch of a new webpage — healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine — where Vermonters age 75 and older will be able to book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 25.
You can visit the page now to learn about how to make an appointment, but you will not be able to make an appointment until Monday, once the system is live and operational, Smith said.
A call center number for anyone who is unable to register online, or who need to speak with someone in a language other than English will be announced on Monday and found on the MyVaccine website. “Please do not call any other Health Department number to make an appointment,” Smith said. He also asked that people avoid calling hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies or 2-1-1 to make an appointment as well.
Once registration is open, the link to make your appointment will be added to the website. It will be announced on social media and through local news media, Smith said.
Relatives or friends are encouraged to assist people who are eligible in making an appointment. A phone number will also added to the website Monday for anyone who cannot register online.
“While we expect some bottlenecks in the first few days of registration, (Vermonters age 75 and older) WILL be able to get an appointment during the weeks we are scheduling,” Smith said.
Vaccination appointments will begin on Wednesday Jan. 27.
“When you make an appointment, please keep it,” Smith added. “No-shows, late cancellations and disruptions to schedules delay vaccines for others and may cause doses that have been prepared to be spoiled.”
If you plan to make an appointment for yourself or a loved one, please visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine ahead of time to learn what information you will need to make the appointment. You’ll also find links to Frequently Asked Questions and a video about the online process.
Keep up Prevention and Testing
While we wait for vaccine to become more widely available to Vermonters, we must keep up our prevention practices, including physical distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing and staying home when we’re sick.
You can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested. If you want to get tested for COVID-19 and have no symptoms, you can visit a location near you. There are now more than 15 regular locations throughout the state, and more of them are now open daily. Many sites now allow you to take a sample yourself, using a short swab in your nose. It’s quick, easy and free.
Register for a test by visiting healthvermont.gov/covid19testing. (You will need to create an account to register.)
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.
New on healthvermont.gov
There have been 25 outbreaks in K-12 schools. On average, there are three cases per school outbreak. Learn more about COVID-19 in K-12 schools in the latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.
Case Information
Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on January 22, 2021
Description
Number
New cases*
174
(10,759 total)
Currently hospitalized
43
Hospitalized in ICU
5
Hospitalized under investigation
3
Percent Positive (7-day average)
2.5%
People tested
292,819
Total tests
834,067
Total people recovered
7,177
Deaths+
169
Travelers monitored
185
Contacts monitored
262
People completed monitoring
12,396
* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.
+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.
Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.