Barre, Vt. – In conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance (VHSA) announces the third #802phonesdown!headsup! video public service announcement contest. The contest is open to high-school students and designed to encourage young drivers and their friends and peers to avoid distracted driving. A total of $3,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the creators of the five winning video PSAs.
Every distracted-driving death is preventable. A few seconds can change a life forever. Unfortunately, people text and drive on Vermont roads every day, despite a law that forbids it. The goal for contest entrants is to research this important issue and produce a compelling 25-second video that can enact change and spread the message that distracted driving is unacceptable. The VHSA hopes that videos produced by high-school students will offer a relatable perspective for other young drivers.
All Vermont high-school students, including home-schooled students, in grades 9-12 are eligible to enter. Students at cross-border high schools are also eligible. Videos will be judged by committee for top awards and by the public for a special “People’s Choice Award.”
Entries may be submitted until March 15. Contest winners will be chosen and notified on or before April 15. At that time, the date of the virtual award ceremony date will be announced.
The winning videos will be distributed on social media by the VHSA and safety partners.
The contest is sponsored by the VHSA, AAA New England, Yankee Driving School, the Youth Safety Council of Vermont, Co-operative Insurance Companies, Midstate Dodge, and AT&T.
For more information, visit https://vermonthighwaysafety.org/psa-video-contest/.