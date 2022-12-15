Check out this week's Athlete of the Week, Haidin Chilafoux, in the 12-16-22 edition of the Express.
Athlete of the Week: Haidin Chilafoux
- Mike Olmstead
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Athlete of the Week: Haidin Chilafoux
- Falcons Improve to 2-0 With Road Win Over U-32
- North Country and Lake Region Girls Meet in Season Opener, Falcons Win 48-37
- A Trio of Basketball Previews in Friday's Express
- Execution, Not Creativity the Priority For Patriots Offense
- Youthful Vikings Looking to Grow Throughout the Season
- Dance Falcons to Host First Competition This Season
- Newport Elks Holds Annual Hoop Shoot
Popular Content
Articles
- Athlete of the Week: Haidin Chilafoux
- North Country and Lake Region Girls Meet in Season Opener, Falcons Win 48-37
- A Trio of Basketball Previews in Friday's Express
- Falcons Improve to 2-0 With Road Win Over U-32
- Pursuing His Passion, Seals Finds His Groove With Roberto’s Neopolitan Style Pizza
- Youthful Vikings Looking to Grow Throughout the Season
- Newport Elks Holds Annual Hoop Shoot
- Dance Falcons to Host First Competition This Season
- Tinker Makes Multiple Appearances For AEW
- Athlete of the Week: Cooper Brueck
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.