NEWPORT CITY - A public meeting was hosted on Wednesday evening, for the administration and state officials to present test results at North Country Union High School. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is testing schools for PCB, a chemical used in construction material. Test results confirm elevated levels of PCBs in a number of classrooms sampled at the high school.
Because PCBs, which can be released into the air, were used in building material and electrical equipment prior to 1980, the state prioritized schools built prior to that date. At elevated levels, exposure can cause serious health issues including cancer.
The EPA recognizes different levels of exposure based on age group. At 100 ng/m3, this is the maximum exposure for elementary school age children. At the high school level it's 300 ng/m3. The DEC recommends a higher standard, setting the exposure level at 70 ng/m3.
The classrooms tested were clustered together based on similar characteristics, such as construction date, similarity in building material used, and other factors. Thirty percent of the rooms were tested; using statistical analysis estimates of PCB levels in the untested classrooms were assumed to be similar to the tested rooms.
Nine rooms in the high school's B-wing tested at elevated levels. Six rooms in C-wing, the North Country Career Center had similar results.
Extrapolating the results, DEC Project Director Richard Spiese said most of the school's 93 classrooms have unsafe PCB levels based on the DEC’s 70 ng/m3 standard.
Last Monday, the Business Operations Committee held a special meeting to review preliminary test results and develop a strategy to make the school safer. They authorized the administration to take three immediate steps, pending approval of the full board. These steps were: Expend $11,800 to enhance the HVAC system's capacity to increase air circulation in the school building. Authorize $200,000 to purchase carbon filters for every classroom, and open windows to circulate more fresh air.
PCB Coordinator Danielle Allen from the Vermont Department of Health (DOH) said the legislature set aside $32 million from an Education Fund surplus for PCB testing and mitigation last year. This year the DOH has been allocated $2.5 million to disburse to the schools. The funds are limited to paying for contractors, source investigations, and short term remediation strategies. DOH will reimburse 80 percent of the cost of an approved project; the school district pays the balance.
The situation in the legislature is very fluid as the spring session nears the end, Allen said.
"A House education bill calls for a pause in funding," Allen said. "We'll know in 10 days."
She said there is a possibility the legislature will fully reimburse school districts for remediation costs.
The three short term action steps are expected to be sufficient to lower the PCB levels in the school. Looking to the future, Spiese recommends the school board hire a consultant to continue testing, as well as plan long term remediation projects to remove contaminated construction material.
School board member Dwight Brunnette had some misgiving investing long term remediation funds into the high school.
"It's an aged out building that needs a major overhaul," Brunnette said. "I have a lot of concerns here."
Brunnette said the temporary fix may become permanent. From a financial standpoint, considering dozens of schools are facing the same dilemma across the state, there may not be funding available for a long term solution.
Jill Briggs-Campbell from the Agency of Education said the Agency is in the process of collecting building assessment needs for all public schools in Vermont. The assessments will include estimated costs of construction and renovation projects. As a separate matter, the legislature will initiate a plan to fund long term facility upgrade projects.
In the short term, the school board and administration should consider the best path forward to keep the classrooms open. There is funding for short term solutions Briggs-Campbell stated.
"Perhaps it's time to stop putting money into it," board member Richard Nelson said, agreeing with Brunnette.
A different concern was raised by Nelson at Monday's Business Operations Committee meeting. Carbon filter machines are noisy and may distract students. He wondered if they have to operate 24/7 or if the machines can be shut down when class is in session.
"That would be based on air flow and the size of the room," Speiser said. "It's how many (air) evacuations per day."
Even if 100 percent of the air volume in the room is exchanged, about 50 percent of the "old" air remains. Speiser said it's most effective to keep the carbon filters running all day.
The decibel level of carbon filters range between 40 and 60. Nelson was concerned the decibel level was 70, which creates a loud background noise. Speiser said the machines can be turned down, but not off during the day to reduce the noise level.
North Country UHS and NCCC faculty and staff met on Tuesday and were made aware of the PCB test results.
For more information about PCBs, go to dec.vermont.gov/pcb-schools. For testing and test result questions, email SOV.PCBampling@vermont.gov.
Clarification
Note: In Monday’s Express the story about this issue said that the EPA standard for maximum exposure to PCB chemicals is 100ng/m3; to clarify this is for the elementary school age group as mentioned in the above story. The EPA’s recommendation for high school aged students is 300ng/m3, and for adults is 600ng/m3. Vermont’s DEC recommendation is much lower.