NEWPORT CITY – Brent Bapp, 37, was back in court on April 18 facing a misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release. Bapp was under conditions for felony charges of obstruction of justice and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct stemming from events in. Bapp pled not guilty to the new charge.
Trooper Jeff Ferrier with the Vermont State Police said that Brooke Watson called the state police to report that Bapp violated his conditions of release. Ferrier said he called and spoke to Watson, who claimed that she saw Bapp backing one of his trucks into the driveway of his old residence. According to court documents, Watson told Ferrier that she knew that Bapp’s court ordered conditions of release had changed and that he now had a 24-hour curfew at a different residence. According to court files, Watson said she was 100 percent positive it was Bapp, even though it was dark outside.
According to court files, Watson wrote in a statement that on Feb 12, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., she was a passenger in a car when she allegedly saw one of Bapp’s trucks taking up the whole road, attempting to back into the driveway of the home where he was previously staying. The affidavit says that Watson claimed that Bapp was in the driver’s seat of the truck.
According to court files, the conditions of release are cross-referenced to a case going back to 2021. Trooper Daniel Lynch from the Vermont State Police wrote in an affidavit that on July 11, 2021, Jason Watson claimed that his neighbor Bapp, was behaving in a belligerent manner toward him. Court files alleged that guns were involved in that incident.