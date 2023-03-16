BARTON VILLAGE - At the beginning of Barton Village's annual meeting last Tuesday, independent energy consultant Patty Richards summarized the village trustee's proposed rate hike for Barton Electric Department (BED) customers.
Richards was hired after village residents gave a thumbs down to a proposed sale of the utility to the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC). The vote last spring followed years of effort by the trustees to keep the utility, which is in debt, operational.
During the regulatory process to sell the electric utility, VEC had a contract to maintain BED's transmission lines. When the vote to sell the utility failed, the contract was terminated.
Vermont Public Power Services Association (VPPSA) has contracted with BED using linemen from the Village of Orleans, Hardwick, and Lyndonville electric utilities.
Recently the trustees filed for an 18.27 percent increase in rates. Richards said BED has a $528,262 shortfall necessitating the need for an increase. The rate increase will be vetted by the Department of Public Service (DPS). Both parties will appear before the Public Utility Commission to argue their case for or against the proposed increase.
"They want to look over our shoulder and examine every number," Richards said of DPS. The department acts as an advocate for consumers on issues that come before the Public Utility Commission.
The major drivers of the increase are outlined by Richards. The contract with VPPSA costs $356,150 for line work, responding to power outages, meter reading, and new electric service and customer line work.
Lenders require BED to have two times the interest earning ratio in the bank, essentially cash reserves. There is already a $151,575 shortfall carried over from 2022. BED also requires an infusion of cash this year, bringing the net income requirement to $282,383.
Other miscellaneous electric costs will increase by $40,681 for hydro plant expenses, labor and fuel costs, bond payments, and other general costs.
The one glimmer of good financial news is that purchase power has decreased by $150,952. These costs relate to power contracts, energy market rates, Vermont renewable energy standard requirements, and other non-owned power costs.
"It's about 75 percent of overall costs," Richards said of purchase power costs. "Most of the other utilities in the state had rate increases."
The 18.27 percent rate increase will bump up the average monthly household utility bill by $21.28. An average household uses 600kWh per month and the existing monthly rate is $116.53.
Other electric utilities in the region are also asking for rate increases. Richards said Washington Electric Cooperative proposed a 14.19 percent rate increase last November. Richards is the former general manager at Washington Electric. Stowe's electric department filed for a 13 percent increase last August and an additional 11.5 percent increase in February of this year.
A question and answer session followed Richard's presentation. Village trustee chair Nathan Sicard confirmed BED's vehicle has been sold. If in the future the trustees bring operations of BED inhouse, the village will have to purchase new equipment and a vehicle.
"It cost us $5,000 a week with VEC, when we went to VPPSA at $15,000 we ran out of cash," Sicard said of maintaining the system. The vehicle was sold to raise cash.
Richards said the vehicle was leased. The trustees bought out the lease for $67,000 and listed it for $159,000. Lyndonville Electric Department purchased the vehicle for $125,000.
The hydro plant in Charleston has a part time manager. The trustees are considering a million dollar investment to replace two steel pipes. The 200-300 foot long pipes date back to 1931. The upgrade is not a part of the requested rate increase. Sicard confirms the power generation plant is a revenue producer.
The rate increase will go into effect on April 1 and will be reflected in the May bill. The invoice will have a line item for the surcharge. If the Public Utility Commission authorizes a smaller increase, BED customers will be refunded.