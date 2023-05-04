BARTON VILLAGE - At a recent Barton Village trustees meeting, it was confirmed the Public Utility Commission (PUC) will host a public hearing in May to start the process for a rate hike increase for Barton Electric Department (BED). The trustees have petitioned the PUC for a rate increase of 18.27 percent. The public hearing is scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m., at the Barton Municipal Building.
The rate increase went into effect April 1, but if the PUC denies some or all of the requested increase, those funds will be returned to the ratepayers. The last rate increase for BED was 16.17 percent in 2018.
Business Manager
What's in a name? That depends on the law. The trustees voted at a prior meeting to post the position of Town Manager. They have since learned that creating a Town Manager position must be authorized by the village voters. It's unknown if such a vote ever happened, so the trustees opted to advertise for a Business Manager.
Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) interim manager Crystal Currier estimates the total cost, including benefits, for the new position will be $121,607 annually. The trustees could pay VPPSA up to $160,055 annually for contracted administrative services, including Business Manager duties.
Once a Business Manager is hired, VSPPA can enter a new contract for an estimated $106,055 for the reduced role. The combined cost of a Business Manager and the decreased role for VSPPA will result in a net increase to village taxpayers of $67,632.
Privilege Of The Floor
The co-owner of the former Barton Fire Department building, Susan Cisale asked the trustees for support efforts to renovate the 130 year old building. Cisale operates C & L Upholstery Services in the historic fire station.
An application for state tax credits was denied, and Cisale has an opportunity to request a second review. Cisale was given pointers on how to improve the application. She asked the trustees for a letter of support. The renovations will keep the character of the building.
Trustee Gina Lyon volunteered to visit the business and assist Cisale with the application.