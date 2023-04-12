BROWNINGTON - It is uncommon for state grants to be awarded retroactively after work is complete. However, the Brownington selectboard was pleased to learn a TAP grant of $148,349 was awarded to them recently to cover cost overruns on the Center Road project.
The town's matching share is $37,087. The selectboard accepted the grant at a Tuesday morning meeting.
"We could wait for another slightly larger grant, but we take the risk we don't get any money," selectman Bill Falconer said.
The project replaced guard rails and stabilized a steep embankment along the side of Willoughby River. The total cost of the project was north of $1.4 million.
Center Road Paving
A bid to pave Center Road and a couple of connector roads caused a stir when the bids were submitted and then rebid when the scope of work changed. EJ Blondin representing J. Hutchins, Inc. was upset the original bid wasn't accepted.
"We already had a bid opening, and we were the low bidder," Blondin advised the selectboard. As a result of the rebid, Norman Patenaude from Pike’s submitted a bid lower than Hutchins.
Blondin said the process isn't fair because it's easy to submit a lower bid if it's known what the original low bid is.
"Our prices won't change; we gave you a fair bid," Blondin said.
Board Chair Bev White agreed it wasn't a fair bid process. She said the selectboard has to consider what's good for taxpayers.
"We have to go with the original bid," Falconer said, agreeing with White. After further discussion the selectboard accepted a bid from Hutchins for $360,788. Paving can start as early as May and will be completed this summer.
Green Up Day
The annual Green Up Day is scheduled for May 6, 2023. Green Up Day started 53 years ago during Governor Deane Davis’ administration. Green bags are used for the collection of trash along Vermont's roads. State and town road crews participate along with thousands of volunteers.
In 1970, over 70,000 volunteers filled 4,000 truckloads of roadside trash comprising 20,000 cubic yards. The event is still popular today.
The town garage is the host site for residents to drop off the litter. Over time, household trash has been added, including tires. The selectboard would prefer the focus remain on roadside trash, the purpose of Green Up Day. One issue the town has run into is the number of tires dropped off at the garage.
Tires cost money to dispose of. The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District charges $3/tire for passenger cars and trucks. Casella charges $6/tire but will pick the tires up. NEKWMD requires the tires be shipped to Lyndonville.
The town receives 300-400 tires a year on Green Up Day. Traditionally the selectboard accepts eight tires per family unit. Collecting tires was not meant to be a part of Green Up Day unless they were found along the roadside. This led to an unanticipated consequence; people will toss the tires on the shoulder of the road rather than paying to dispose of them.
Whether to continue to accept tires was debated. Town Clerk Val Faust said banning tires won't solve the problem, as people who have the propensity to do so will just throw them away instead.
"I'd rather pay the money than see the tires on the side of the road," Falconer said. He points out the cost to transport tires to Lyndonville will offset the cost saving that could be realized by NEKWMD's offer.
Road foreman Geoffrey Falconer asks those who roll their tires down embankments into the Willoughby River to stop the practice. The road crew puts in countless hours keeping the roadsides clean; tires in a river takes extra time to remove, cutting into their regular duties.
The selectboard decided the town will not accept large truck and farm vehicle tires, which are costly to dispose of.
Town residents will be treated to hot dogs and ice cream at the collection station on Green Up Day.