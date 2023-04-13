NEWPORT CITY – On Monday, Casey Humphrey, 20, of Brownington pled innocent in Orleans County Court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a felony charge of second-degree unlawful restraint. He is accused of biting his girlfriend multiple times during an argument, as well as dragging her back into their home and keeping her from leaving.
Trooper Ian Alford with the Vermont State Police wrote in an affidavit that at approximately 9:51 a.m. on April 27, the alleged victim went to the State Police Barracks in Derby to report that Humphrey, her boyfriend of five years, had assaulted her the night before.
According to court documents, the alleged victim told police that Humphrey picked her up from work, and an argument ensued about smoking marijuana in the presence of their five-month-old child. Alford wrote in his affidavit that the alleged victim told police that as Humphrey was driving, he took her glasses off and stated she was disrespectful. The alleged victim reportedly told police that Humphrey put the glasses in the cupholder next to the driver’s side door, and when she tried to reach across him, he allegedly bit her on the left side of the chin. The alleged victim told police that Humphrey grabbed at her chest to shake her and left scratch marks on her chest.
When the couple reached their home, the alleged victim said she put their child to bed. She told Alford that she then tried to leave the residence on foot, but Humphrey allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into the home.
The affidavit states that before the victim could call a family member for a ride, Humphrey allegedly took her phone and the keys to her van. She also reported that when she tried to leave the bed, Humphrey threw her back in bed. The alleged victim also stated that Humphrey started biting her neck and legs and putting his hand on her throat. She claimed that he applied enough pressure that she was having trouble breathing and was coughing. The alleged victim reportedly told police that Humphrey then let go of her when she asked him to. The alleged victim showed officers marks on her chin, chest and arm that she alleged came from the incidents described.
The alleged victim claimed that she was able to get up the next morning, at around 7:30 a.m. and take her child, then walk to her mother’s home in Orleans.
Alford said that he located Humphrey at a family member’s home. Humphrey was arrested and brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby. According to court documents, Humphrey told police he had picked up the alleged victim at her place of work. After dropping off Humphrey’s friend, an argument ensued about him smoking a vape pen inside the vehicle with a child present. According to court files, Humphrey told police that while driving, the alleged victim started to flail her arms inside the vehicle, and he took her glasses because that normally calms her down.
Humphrey reportedly told police that when he and the alleged victim got home, the victim tried to take the child and walk away from the residence, but he stopped her and convinced her to return home. According to court documents, Humphrey told police he asked the alleged victim for her keys and phone because he didn’t want her to leave. He claimed that she gave both items to him, and that he placed them upstairs in the house where she would have access to them. According to court files, the argument continued, and at around 1:30 a.m. the alleged victim attempted to take the child and leave the residence again, but Humphrey claimed that he managed to convince her to stay because she wasn’t properly dressed for the cold.
When he woke up the next morning, Humphrey found that the alleged victim was no longer there. Humphrey said that the alleged victim did not state she wanted to leave during the night.
When asked about biting the alleged victim, Humphry claimed that she leaned over him in the vehicle to get her glasses and that her face made contact with his mouth and teeth. He did not make a statement about the other bite marks that the alleged victim showed to officers.
Humphrey was released on conditions that include not contacting the alleged victim, and remaining under home confinement except while at work. Should he be convicted of both felony charges, he could face up to 20 years in jail.