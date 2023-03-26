NEWPORT CITY – Joshua Keement, 35, of Brownington, denied two criminal charges of lewd and lascivious conduct when he was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Newport last Thursday. The incidents were reported at two local general stores: The Genny Albany Store and the Craftsbury General Store. Judge Lisa Warren released Keement into the community with conditions.
Keement reportedly told the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department that he did not intentionally expose himself at either location, the court file states.
On March 23, at 8:56 a.m., Emily Maclure, an operator of The Genny Albany Store contacted the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department to report that a man hadexposed himself in the store, court records show.
According to the affidavit, Maclure could not identify the man initially, and the only detail she had was that the suspect was driving a black Ford pickup truck. Maclure called the sheriff’s department again to report the same man had apparently repeated the act at her other business, the Craftsbury General Store.
Sgt. Richard Wells from the Orleans County Sheriffs’ Department said that after the first incident, Maclure contacted her other store to alert them and gave a description of the man. According to the court file, employees at the second store saw the truck and quickly located the man, later identified as Keement, who was checking out at the cash register, Wells said. When the staff looked down prior to approaching him, they could see his private area exposed, the sheriff’s department said.
Store staff took a photo of the truck license plate. According to Wells, Keement saw staff taking the photo and left his merchandise on the counter and fled the store without shutting the door. Keement got into the truck and left, the staff reported.
According to the court record, Keement later returned to the Craftsbury store and confronted the clerk as to why she took a picture of his truck, Wells said. In turn, the clerk asked the man why his private area had been exposed, to which he allegedly claimed it was a mistake and he didn’t mean to do that, Wells said in his court affidavit.
Wells had the dispatcher check the license plate number and determined the truck belonged to Keement, records show. Wells reported that when he confronted Keement, Keement initially said he didn’t know why the deputy was there, but then later admitted that he knew the deputy was there and said he was embarrassed.
According to court documents Keement said he was headed ice fishing and had to pullover to go to the bathroom. The file says Keement reported he got sidetracked by his phone and failed to zip his pants.
Keement said he went to the Albany store for a coffee, but they didn’t have any breakfast sandwiches so he went to the Craftsbury store. It was then he saw someone taking a picture of his truck and realized his private area was exposed and fled, Wells wrote. The file says Keement went back to the store to question why they were taking photos of his truck.
According to court files, the clerk at the Albany store told police what she saw and that a surveillance video backed it up.
The clerk at the Craftsbury store also gave the sheriff’s department a statement. The clerk reportedly told police whether or not it was an accident, it made her feel horribly uncomfortable, and his demeanor did not make it seem like it was an accident. She also said that the man drove away very quickly before she could get his plate number.