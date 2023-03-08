BROWNINGTON- Incumbent Bill Falconer was reelected to the selectboard after beating back a challenge from Greg Abbott and former selectman Chris Myott.
Myott resigned from the selectboard last year and was replaced by Mike Glodgett. Glodgett was elected at Town Meeting to complete Myott's term in office.
The town budget of $171,477 and highway budget of $468,033 were passed. The Orleans County Sheriff's Department received $18,096 for law enforcement services.
Seven special appropriations totaling $10,076 were authorized.