COVENTRY - The District 7 Act 250 Commission hosted a public hearing at the Coventry Community Center on Wednesday evening. New England Waste Services Vermont (NEWSVT) is petitioning the Commission to modify the terms of a solid waste permit issued in 2019. Vermont's only landfill (Casella) is located in Coventry.
Spokesman Joe Gay said a condition of the permit is a requirement that a third party consultant be contracted to respond to odor complaints. The consultant must respond to odor complaints within 30 minutes, cannot have a past affiliation with Casella and must be employed full time. The consultant must perform two random inspections weekly of incoming loads.
The problem Casella has had is after advertising the position three times they haven't received any interest in the job. Gay said the company did confer with a consultant on two occasions to no avail.
Gay said that there had been some interest, but that interest dried up with the issue of 24/7 response within 30 minutes. No one wants to be restricted to the point that they have to remain on call at all hours, including holidays.
Gay proposes the response time change from 30 minutes to 90 minutes and drop the ban on past affiliates who are qualified to fulfill the job requirements.
Bob Fortunati lives 2,500 feet from the landfill and has a record of odor complaints going back years. Among the 30 or so people in attendance, Fortunati is the only person to ask for party status.
The proposed change to a 90 minute response time won't work, said Fortunati. He feels that's too long a waiting period and the odor may have vanished by the time a consultant arrives. He suggests a company be hired with multiple employees, working shifts to cover the position.
"I've been experiencing on site gasses for years," Fortunati testified. The events have been documented since 2017. He stopped regularly recording odors in 2019 when Fortunati anticipated Casella's consultant would take over. He has since then written down incidents on scrap paper which Fortunati submitted to the Commission.
The odor incidents can last a few minutes or as long as several hours. It's possible adopting the 90 minute response time would mean the odor is not present when the consultant arrives.
Fortunati is okay with allowing consultants with a past affiliation with Casella to be offered the job, but not former employees.
"It's an issue of public trust; relax it some, but not completely," Fortunati said of the proposal to modify the permit.
He also questioned what the definition of full time is. Did the permit require 24/7 coverage he wondered, or was the intent to have a consultant available during the landfill's operating hours.
Installing electronic monitoring systems is an option, said Fortunati. The system can be used to pinpoint where the odors emanate from. The data collected can be loaded onto the internet to allow the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) to monitor the landfill.
The downside with a system like that is that there are no monitoring devices specific to landfills which emanate a variety of odors depending on the source. The monitors are built to detect a specific odor. Odors can be tied to combustion, rotting garbage and sludge, among other sources. Gay said a person is the better option to monitor the site.
Gay pointed out the company organizes random inspections of incoming loads. Once a week a hauler's truck load will be inspected by Casella. The inspection is documented and sent to ANR. Employees will remove material from the loads not intended for the landfill. The ANR also conducts independent inspections.
The Casella landfill has an air pollution control permit.
"Every quarter we walk every grid and test ambient air for odor," Gay said. If an odor is detected they mark the spot and repair it.
Teresa Gerude testified against the 90 minute response time. She agrees with Fortunati that the odor may be gone by the time a consultant arrives.
Casella's General Manager Jeremy Labbe said people should call the hotline. The hotline is programmed to call Casella employees until the telephone is answered. He said that most of the time an employee will be onsite within 30 minutes.
Labbe decries the lack of trust in Casella's employees. Some opponents to the landfill have questioned the integrity of Casella's employees and consultants during prior hearings.
"It's not the most glamorous job, but someone does it," Labbe said.
Post Meeting
Following the public hearing Gay, Labbe, Representative Mike Marcotte and Senator Russ Ingalls held an impromptu get together. Referring to a legislative breakfast held recently, Ingalls asked for clarification of several allegations made at the event.
Gay clarified that groundwater collected from underdrains one and two is pumped back into the landfill and treated as leachate. Underdrain number three collects ground water that will be treated by a pretreatment plant separate from the leachate pretreatment plant.
He asserts there is no evidence leachate is leaking from the five cells. The groundwater is routinely tested for 300 chemicals including five PFAS chemicals. Vermont has a limit of 20ppt for the presence of PFAS in drinking water. Testing groundwater from underdrain three recorded samples as high as 76ppt triggering a need for pretreatment.
The source of PFAS in the groundwater is unknown. Labbe said they could be from the former Nadeau unlined landfill, the former race track, or trailer park that all sat on the property prior to Cassella taking over the property. Sludge was also spread across the fields years ago. Any and all of these sources could contribute to the presence of PFAS.
'We'll be one of the first in the country to have a pretreatment facility," Labbe said. He's looking forward to the new technology at the Casella landfill.
Marcotte said if the leachate is pretreated in Coventry before being transported to wastewater treatment plants, the environment will be better protected in the event of a spillage. While not finalized, ANR is considering transporting all treated leachate to facilities outside of the Northeast Kingdom for further treatment before being discharged into a waterway.
'We've been living with a landfill in the area for a long time," Ingalls said.
"We have to limit risk and exposure. The problem is the treated leachate in our lake. Put it somewhere else."