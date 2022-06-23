NEWPORT CITY - North Country Supervisory Union superintendent John Castle attended his last high school board meeting on Tuesday evening. Castle has taken an executive position with Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, a non-profit organization.
Board chair Rose Mary Mayhew presented Castle with a canoe paddle made by a student with a learning design logo etched into the paddle.
Other topics discussed at Tuesday night's meeting included meal debt forgiveness for seniors, where it stemmed from, and budgeting for it in the future, as well as this year's graduation.
