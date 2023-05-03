Located on the old Parker settlement, which dates to 1798, the Glover Pioneer Day camp prepares for another year of fun and learning, making this their 27th season. Leanne Harple, Program Director, says this year’s camp session runs from July 3 to July 7 and has many focus groups for campers to enjoy, including art, carpentry basics, archaeology, and a new group called On the Page & On the Stage. This group focuses on writing, theater, and imaginative play. There are more focus groups and activities listed on their website.
Harple has played many roles in the camp, including theater programs, Abenaki games and culture, and as the nature explorer group leader, before taking over as Program Director from Betsy Day and Randy Williams, who have since retired. Day and Williams are the landowners of the Lake Parker Settlement on which the day camp is operated.
Founded by Peggy Day Gibson in 1996, the camp began in the basement of the Glover Town Hall. It later moved to the Parker Settlement, one of the last pioneer settlements in New England untouched by development. According to their website, Gibson maintains the hiking trails and is the camp’s main grant writer.
Campers will arrive between 8-8:30 a.m. when a light breakfast is provided. After an activity packed morning, a vegetarian lunch and a healthy afternoon snack are provided. Harple states that not unlike other aspects of life, food costs have skyrocketed; therefore, registration costs per child have increased this year. Although the cost has increased, there are opportunities for full or partial scholarships, according to the website.
See the online registration for further requirements for scholarship assistance.