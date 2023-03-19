NEWPORT CITY – A 55-year-old West Charleston woman was released on bail after being accused of two felony counts of cruelty to animals-torture, felony aggravated cruelty to animals-undue pain, and three misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals-deprived. Frances Plankey pleaded innocent to the charges. Conditions of release included prohibiting her from possessing or caring for any mammals.
According to court files, on Feb. 7, Vermont State Game Warden Jacob Johnson met Charleston Animal Control Officer Sarah Jenness about the welfare of a horse owned by Plankey. During the meeting, Jenness and Renee Falconer, another local animal control officer, brought their concerns to police.
The court file says that Jenness and Falconer expressed that they had concerns about Plankey and her ability to take care of animals due to other instances stemming back to 2000. And that in the last one to two years, there had been a number of instances where Jenness had been on the property for similar concerns, as well as voluntary surrender of animals.
According to the court record, on Sept. 5, 2021, Falconer and Jenness went to Plankey’s residence in response to public complaints about horses on Plankey’s property. There they reportedly located four horses, one of which appeared to be in distress. The court file says that Plankey told police the horse probably got shocked by the electric fence. Jenness said she urged Plankey to seek veterinarian assistance for the horse, to which Plankey reportedly said she would.
According to the affidavit, Jenness told police that when she returned to the property two days later, she was told the horse had died. At the time, Plankey told Jenness the horse had been poisoned. She reportedly stated that she attempted to contact a veterinarian, but nobody responded because it was Labor Day Weekend.
Jenness told police she believed the horse died due to the lack of veterinarian attention. The affidavit says that Jenness contacted Cold Hollow Veterinarian, who reportedly is the only local office that treats livestock. According to court files, that office told Jenness they had not received any emergency calls about a horse over the Labor Day Weekend.
Jenness also told police that the mare had a five-day-old colt which was moved after the mother died. The colt died at approximately seven-days-old, court files say. The court file says this left a stallion and a yearling at Plankey’s property. During the winter months of 2021-2022, Jenness told police that she noticed the yearling horse was no longer on Plankey’s property. Plankey reportedly told Jenness someone murdered the horse, but Jenness believed the horse died from neglect.
The affidavit states that on May 14, 2022, Jenness told police that she received a citizen’s complaint about young dogs being kept at the Plankey property. The complaint alleged that the dogs were in plastic crates, directly in the sunlight, on a hot day. Court files say that Jenness told police that she went to the Plankey home, where she located eight six-month-old American Bulldog-Pitbull mix puppies outside in direct sunlight when it was 87 degrees. Jenness reportedly said that some of the puppies were roaming free and others were caged, two to a crate. According to court files, Jenness knocked on the door of the home, but nobody answered. The file says that Jenness returned with police because she was concerned the dogs would die of heat stroke. The affidavit states that Jenness saw four children at the residence and spoke to the oldest one, who was reportedly in the sixth grade. The child reportedly said that the puppies were hers. Plankey told police her daughter’s dog gave birth to the puppies, and they were trying to find homes for them.
According to court files, Jenness said that the dogs did not have sanitary water, and two of the dogs had “Cherry Eye.” She reported that the dogs looked feral and were in serious distress. Jenness described the situation as “completely out of control,” and the Plankeys lacked the resources and ability to maintain the puppies without intervention. Jenness also reported that the dogs had been digging through a large pile of trash outside the residence, scavenging for food, and that she saw broken glass all around the ground.
Jenness returned to the home with collars, water bowls for each dog, and multiple dog crates. The court files say that Jenness told the family the law required they provide proper care and advised them they could voluntarily surrender the dogs if they felt they could not properly care for them. The affidavit says that two days later, Plankey contacted Jenness and voluntarily surrendered three of the puppies to her. All three needed surgery, the court record states.
About a week later, Plankey’s daughter voiced aggravation with Plankey, because she heard about the conditions at Plankey’s residence. The file says that the daughter told Jenness that two of the puppies were hers and that she had been sending Plankey money to pay for dog food.
The court file states that over the next few months, Plankey voluntarily surrendered two more of the puppies on two separate occasions for a total of five dogs that were surrendered. It also says that Plankey’s daughter had taken two of the puppies from Plankey leaving her with one puppy.
Jenness reportedly told police that the five dogs which were surrendered to her had been tied outside the residence where they lived without shade and did not have a consistent source of water. She also reportedly said the dogs were very thin but not yet to the extent of emaciation. Jenness told police that the dogs surrendered to her were given proper veterinarian and rehabilitation attention.
Jenness alleged that Plankey declined her multiple offers to surrender the last dog named Tank. The file says that Plankey told Jenness that Tank was doing well and that they would bring him inside during cold weather. Jenness said that she told Plankey that an uninsulated crate was not an appropriate shelter for a short-haired dog in the winter, court files say. Months later it was found that this dog had also died.
According to court files, in the summer of 2022, Jenness received a complaint about a stallion, named Skip, that was reportedly in the middle of the pasture in a corral on the Plankey property. The court file says that Jenness reported that the horse did not have any type of shelter or shade inside the corral, and buckets that appeared to be for water were empty. Jenness said that she and two troopers responded to Plankey’s residence, and they urged her to surrender the horse. The court file says that Plankey allegedly said, “I’d rather shoot him than give him to her.” The court file also says that Plankey told authorities she was in the process of building a shelter for the horse.
On Jan. 27, Jenness asked Plankey about Skip’s feed and water supply, to which she replied that the animals had water and were fine. Jenness reported that on the following day, Plankey told her the water heater for the horse’s trough had burnt out, which left the water frozen with a salt lick and grain frozen in the water. The file says that since Plankey didn’t have transportation to go to the store, Jenness went herself to purchase a new water heater. Jenness said that after about one hour of Plankey messaging, she arrived at the home with a new water heater and saw one water trough inside the horse’s corral, which contained ice with hay, grain, and salt lick inside the trough.
Jenness told police that while she was at the Plankey property, she asked about Tank because she had not seen him, to which Plankey reportedly said someone left him of his chain, poisoned him, and he was dead. When asked where the dog was then, Plankey allegedly said a family member put the dog inside a bag and placed it somewhere on the property where it was going to stay until spring when they could bury it. However, Plankey allegedly would not tell Jenness where on the property the dog was exactly located. According to court files, based on prior observations and interactions with Tank and Plankey, Jenness believes Plankey was lying about Tank being poisoned, and believed Tank died due to lack of care by Plankey.
The court file says that on Feb. 3, Jenness contacted Plankey in preparation for the extreme cold temperatures the area was receiving and wanted to ensure the horse had hay and water and adequate shelter. Jenness reportedly told police that Plankey contacted her and said she was physically unable to get the horse hay or put-up additional windbreak structures for the horse. Plankey allegedly said that her husband was also ill and unable to help, and a family member refused to help. The court file says that Jenness and her son went to the Plankey home, where they found the horse in a lean-to style shelter that allegedly wasn’t enough to protect the horse from the north-south winds. The court file also says that the shelter was approximately four feet high, and the horse was six feet tall, so the horse had to duck to get in the shelter.
According to court files, Jenness told authorities that she and her son put tarps on either side of the shelter to better protect the horse from the severely cold weather. The file also says the water trough inside the horse’s corral had the new water heater, but the corral had the same amount of water as was there during an earlier visit. The trough also had old hay, snow, and manure inside of it, and did not appear to be sanitary, Jenness alleged.
Jenness reported that she gave Plankey a bucket and told her to go inside and get fresh water for the horse, but Plankey told her that she had frozen water pipes and did not have running water. Jenness told the officer that because of the weather, she and her son were physically unable to be outside any longer and left the home. Jenness said that she returned to the property the next morning with clean water for the horse.
According to the affidavit, Jenness told authorities that Plankey made no attempt to get water for the horse. Jenness reported that she went back every day with water for the horse and provided hay as needed. During this period of time, Jenness alleged she did not see any effort by Plankey to provide water, or improve the shelter for the horse. However, Jenness said that sometimes she saw Plankey put hay out for the horse. Jenness said that Plankey repeatedly refused her offer to voluntarily surrender the horse.
Jenness said that during a visit on Feb. 7, it appeared that Plankey had not given the horse water since Jenness’ last visit a day earlier. Jenness also stated that it appeared the horse had some type of sores on its chest which were scabbed over. At this point, Jenness said she also observed that the horse appeared much skinnier, less muscular, and showed a decline in nourishment than it had more than a year before, when Jenness first observed the animal.
According to court files, on Feb. 10, Game Warden Johnson and five other game wardens went to the Plankey property. The officers were joined by Jenness, Falconer, and Dr. Earl Brady from Cold Hollow Veterinarian. Johnson said that the horse did not have adequate shelter in its pen. However, he said there was a small lean-to-style structure available inside the pen. The officer said the lean-to was about four feet high, and the horse was six feet high. Johnson wrote in the court file that the tarps erected on the west and northeast sides of the structure were lying on the ground and provided no wind protection.
Johnson said that when he spoke to Plankey about the situation, she reportedly told him that her animals were fine, and even without being asked, she allegedly said she would not give up any more animals. Johnson said that he and the other wardens went into the home and were immediately hit by a strong odor consistent with feces and urine. Johnson also said that he saw what appeared to be dried feces on the floor.
The affidavit says that during questioning, Plankey said she owned a horse named Skip, who was outside the residence, and a six-month-old puppy named Shiba which was inside a crate inside the home. Plankey also reportedly stated there were multiple bearded dragons inside the residence.
Johnson’s affidavit continues to describe the pets’ living conditions. According to the affidavit, Brady evaluated the dog, and Johnson said it was generally thin, dehydrated, and appeared to be very thirsty. The court files further describe the puppy’s poor medical condition.
Authorities ended up seizing Shiba and the horse.
In speaking with authorities, Plankey was asked about Tank. She allegedly told them that Tank was owned by her granddaughter, who used to live with Plankey but was no longer living there. She said that the dog was left in the care of someone else in the residence. Johnson said that he told Plankey that since she owned the residence and was the stated owner of the other animals of concern, he believed she was also the owner of Tank. Plankey then allegedly agreed that she owned Tank. She reportedly told Johnson that about a month earlier, someone let Tank off his chain, and he was gone for a while and later found deceased at the end of the driveway. Plankey said that someone put the deceased dog inside a trash bag and placed it in the back of a disabled truck on their property. Plankey reportedly told authorities the dog was put there with plans to bury him in the spring. Court files say that authorities found the dead dog and seized it as evidence.
According to court files, Dr. Selina Hunter, from the Animal Doctor, examined Shiba. She reportedly told authorities that the dog didn’t look terrible after it was bathed and cleaned. She reported the dog’s medical condition was most likely due to a lack of proper exercise. The file also says that the horse was about 300 pounds underweight, and it also had medical issues.
Johnson said that bearded dragons were inside tanks and appeared to be in good health, these animals were allowed to remain.