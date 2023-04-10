NEWPORT CITY - Laura Dolgin, Newport’s City Manager, will be retiring effective June 2. Her official letter of resignation was received on Monday. After serving in the position since July of 2015, Dolgin wrote that she has begun to prepare notes for her replacement. “It has been an honor working here at the City of Newport,” she wrote.
In her letter, Dolgin stated that over her eight years as the City Manager, “I have had many enriching and rewarding experiences.” She went on to thank all of the Department Heads, Newport City Employees, the City Clerk and Treasurer's Office Members, and the City Council Members for their support and assistance. “I feel honored to have been able to serve with them while we worked to make Newport City a better place to live, work and play,” she wrote.
Dolgin stated that she is outlining step by step details needed to complete tasks for the next person that takes on the role, and will make herself available to “assist with continuity of operations if helpful.”
“I look forward to following the successes of the City and send my best wishes to my colleagues as well as to the City Council Members,” Dolgin wrote.