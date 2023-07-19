Derby Line trustees

Village of Derby Line trustees Dustin Horne and Richard Creaser. (Photo by Ed Barber)

DERBY LINE - Volunteers on the Parks and Recreation Committee (PRC) met with the village trustees on Tuesday evening in reference to raising funds for committee projects. Last week’s trustee meeting on the topic and coverage of that meeting left some volunteers from the committee feeling offended and that they were being accused of doing something wrong. At Tuesday night’s meeting town officials stressed that that wasn’t the case, saying that their desire for transparent accounting and for more communication was to help the Village Treasurer do her job correctly and keep all funds accounted for properly. (For the rest of the story, see Thursday's Express)

