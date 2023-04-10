NEWPORT CITY - The Clean Heat Standard (S.5) is now before the House Energy and Environment Committee. Testimony started last week as the controversial bill addressing climate change advances through the legislative process.
The Senate passed S.5 with the requirement that a study committee analyze and present an estimate of the cost of implementing the proposed Clean Heat Act by January 2025.
One of the first to testify before the House Committee was Thomas Weiss, a civil engineer with experience in energy conservation. Weiss started by debunking "the reality of the three myths on which the Clean Heat Standard was founded."
"Myth one is S.5 will not force people to do anything," Weiss stated. The bill will force people to remove oil tanks, change heating systems, and make massive reductions in the thermal loads of their buildings, he claimed.
"In 2050, the only liquid fuel that will be acceptable for fuel switching will need a carbon intensity [of] less than 20," Weiss said. To get to that level the consumer must use biodiesel made from used cooking oil. Biomass fuel is a renewable resource that uses plants and other types of waste added to fossil fuels to cut carbon emissions, he claimed.
Myth two is that the price of "clean" fuels will be stable and lower than the fuels they are supplanting.
"Biodiesel is a commodity whose market-driven price is volatile," said Weiss. In his experience buying biodiesel Weiss said the price tracks similarly to #2 heating oil. The cost of #2 oil has risen from below $2.50/gallon prior to the Covid pandemic to in excess of $7/gallon this past winter.
The effectiveness of heat pump water tanks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is the third myth. Weiss testified heat pump water heaters emit just as much greenhouse gasses in a year than a propane fired water heater. Over a period of two years a heat pump Weiss installed decreased in efficiency. The refrigeration had to be recharged twice more without success.
The cost to repair and recharge the heat pump after only a few years cost the equivalent of 40 percent of the original installed cost of the unit.
Executive Director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment Annette Smith raised questions about the use of green credits. The credits are determined by the Public Utility Commission using a life cycle analysis model to compute the carbon intensity of each fuel type.
Much has changed since the Vermont Global Warming Act went into effect. Smith said as the cost of fuel has risen alternative clean heating technologies are becoming more price competitive.
The Vermont government has spent more than $250 million on climate change initiatives including installing heat pumps and weatherization programs. Federal tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act supports consumers who choose an alternative heating system.
"We can learn from the past, that not all ideas are good ideas," Smith testified. She summarized a lengthy list of facts learned since the global warming act went into effect. Some of those facts are outlined below.
• One propane tank and meter may serve uses other than heating, including fueling back-up electric generators and refrigerators.
• There is no alternative to propane for many consumers. Propane dealers whose sole business is delivering and servicing propane customers will have no option other than to pay the price of the credit and raise the price to all customers. Big companies will survive, small businesses will likely fail.
• S.5’s reliance on biofuels (primarily from Nebraska and Kansas) assures increasing land conversion and pressure on rural lands.
• Weatherization, heat pumps and Advanced Wood Heating require large upfront costs for low- and moderate-income Vermonters. Those costs have not been addressed in S.5.
• Some areas of Vermont’s electric distribution grid are not able to handle the envisioned increase in electrification.
"It is unfortunate that the legislature’s Global Warming Solutions Act put a mandate only on emissions reductions, and did not give equal value to resilience, biodiversity, and climate change adaptation," Smith concluded.
These are two representations of testimony by a number of witnesses that appeared before the Energy and Environment Committee last week. Testimony will continue this week.
The Clean Heat Standard requires Vermont residents and businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by moving away from fossil fuel. To meet the standards set in 2020 through the Vermont Global Warming Act, the state has to move away from carbon intensive heating systems.
The bill will direct the Public Utility Commission to establish a system of clean heat credits earned from the delivery of clean heat measures that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Weatherizing homes, installing heat pumps and providing financial incentives to move away from fossil fuel are other strategies.