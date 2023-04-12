NEWPORT CITY- Governor Phil Scott acknowledges he's been "pretty critical" about the direction the legislature is heading. On Wednesday, at a press conference, Scott stated that he believes the legislature's initiatives will hurt the people they are trying to help.
At the Wednesday press conference, the governor took a different tact, focusing on the legislation the executive and legislative branches are in agreement with.
The governor's proposals to grow the workforce were adopted by the House of Representatives, which added a few of their own initiatives. They include a refugee resettlement and transition program and tuition free certification programs. The certification programs will put people on the path they need to get the jobs Vermont needs, the governor said.
The Senate has agreed with the governor's priorities on public and school safety issues. This is a shared priority between the two branches of government.
Housing bill S.100 will be supported by Governor Scott, though he's disappointed the Act 250 provisions are watered down. The governor's administration would like to modify language in the Act to make the permitting and construction process more simplified and streamlined.
"There will be times when we're just not going to agree," Governor Scott said. "Especially when it comes to adding more taxes and fees."
Mifepristone
A federal judge in Texas recently invalidated the Food and Drug Administration's approval of an abortion pill, mifepristone. If a nationwide injunction is imposed, Vermont residents won't have access to the medication. The governor believes President Joe Biden won't prevent the Food and Drug Administration from providing the medication.
Vermont, Colorado, and Florida are three states that have petitioned the federal government to be allowed to buy prescription drugs from Canada. The initiative was spearheaded by Senator Bernie Sanders. The decision is pending. If approved, access to the medication could be available to Vermont residents.
Border Crossing
The governor was asked about concerns refugees are crossing the Canadian border into Vermont. The Scott administration has anticipated an influx, but to date only a "trickle of folks" have crossed. Many are "pass throughs" heading to states south of Vermont.
Pay Increase
A legislative proposal to increase the pay of legislators is on the table. Governor Scott will support the bill if the legislative session is reduced to 90 days. Eleven other states are in session for three months.
Scott justified the 90 day limit to make it easier for full time employed residents to serve their community in the legislature. He said the current legislative session can last up to six months.
"We should prioritize and not waste time on something that they won't take action on," the governor said.