109 New Cases - Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the DOH

Health Officials Call on People Who Attended Certain Events to Get Tested

The Vermont Department of Health is urging anyone who participated in certain events in northern and central Vermont to get tested for COVID-19.

Health officials said contact tracers have been unsuccessful at getting all the information they need about people who attended two Halloween parties on October 31, one in Marshfield and the other in Milton. People who attended those parties should be tested for COVID-19. In addition, members of the bowling leagues that played at Spare Time in Colchester on November 4 and 5 should be tested. To find a testing site, go to healthvermont.gov/covid19.

The Health Department reported 72 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 109 cases today ─ the highest number reported since the start of the pandemic. Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said that because case numbers are up, the risk to Vermonters is also significantly higher. In a news release issued on Wednesday, state officials said rising number of clusters and outbreaks often trace back to Vermonters traveling out of state, and to social gatherings like baby showers, Halloween parties, deer camps and other small gatherings where masking and physical distancing are not maintained.

The state’s ability to contain the spread of the COVID-19 relies heavily on the cooperation of Vermonters who have tested positive and their close contacts, said Dr. Levine. “But when the contact tracing team is not getting the information it needs, then people who may have been exposed to the virus and don’t know it might be unintentionally transmitting it to others. That’s how an outbreak starts,” Dr. Levine said.

Case Information

Current COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on November 12, 2020

Description

Number

New cases*

109

(2,651 total)

Currently hospitalized

19

Hospitalized in ICU

5

Hospitalized under investigation

3

Percent Positive (7-day average)

0.9%

People tested

197,619

Total tests

456,048

Total people recovered

1,958

Deaths+

59

Travelers monitored

218

Contacts monitored

245

People completed monitoring

10,563

* Includes testing conducted at the Health Department Laboratory, commercial labs and other public health labs.

+ Death occurring in persons known to have COVID-19. Death certificate may be pending.

Hospitalization data is provided by the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition and is based on hospitals updating this information.

.