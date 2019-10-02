150 People Take Part in 2019 Westmore Challenge
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
This past weekend 150 people descended on the Northeast Kingdom to participate in the 2019 Westmore Challenge.
The Challenge is put on by The NorthWoods Stewardship Center, and takes runners/hikers over five mountains, Moose, Hor, Pisgah, Bald, and Haystack for a total distance equivalent of almost a full marathon (26 miles).
There are four levels of difficulty that participants can choose from, an 11.7 mile option, a 15.8 mile option, a 20.5 mile option, and the full 26 miles option.
To read about some local competitors experiences doing the Challenge, see the Express on 10-3-19.
Category: