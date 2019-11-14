16 Individuals Charged or Arrested as Part of Joint Law Enforcement Effort

On November 14, 2019, the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional law enforcement effort that focused on drug trafficking in the areas of Newport and Saint Johnsbury, Vermont. During the month-long operation conducted by federal, state, local, and county officers, and federal and state prosecutors, law enforcement arrested or charged 16 individuals, searched 3 residences, and seized approximately 700 bags of fentanyl and heroin, 100 grams of cocaine base, 2 firearms, and $4,000 in drug proceeds.

Those charged in federal court include:

• Jen Thompson, 39, of Newport, Vermont, for maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of cocaine base.

• Juliana Graves, 49, of Newport, Vermont, for possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base.

• Elijah Wheeler-Watson, 23, of Clinton, Massachusetts, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin.

• Adis Djozo, 26, of Essex Junction, Vermont, for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

• Alicia Parenteau, 36, of Newport, Vermont, for distribution of cocaine base.

• Chakeshia Watts, 40, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, for maintaining a drug-involved premises.

• Jerry Watts, 62, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, for maintaining a drug-involved premises.

• Randy Devoid, 50, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, for distribution of cocaine base.

• Shaquille Carter, 26, of New York, New York, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin.

• Christina Thompson, 42, of Lyndonville, Vermont, for distribution of cocaine base.

• Morgan Cleveland, 39, of Newport, Vermont, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Read more in Friday’s Newport Daily Express….