16 Individuals Charged or Arrested as Part of Joint Law Enforcement Effort

Thursday, November 14, 2019
NEWPORT, VT

On November 14, 2019, the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional law enforcement effort that focused on drug trafficking in the areas of Newport and Saint Johnsbury, Vermont. During the month-long operation conducted by federal, state, local, and county officers, and federal and state prosecutors, law enforcement arrested or charged 16 individuals, searched 3 residences, and seized approximately 700 bags of fentanyl and heroin, 100 grams of cocaine base, 2 firearms, and $4,000 in drug proceeds.
Those charged in federal court include:
• Jen Thompson, 39, of Newport, Vermont, for maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of cocaine base.
• Juliana Graves, 49, of Newport, Vermont, for possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base.
• Elijah Wheeler-Watson, 23, of Clinton, Massachusetts, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin.
• Adis Djozo, 26, of Essex Junction, Vermont, for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
• Alicia Parenteau, 36, of Newport, Vermont, for distribution of cocaine base.
• Chakeshia Watts, 40, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, for maintaining a drug-involved premises.
• Jerry Watts, 62, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, for maintaining a drug-involved premises.
• Randy Devoid, 50, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, for distribution of cocaine base.
• Shaquille Carter, 26, of New York, New York, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin.
• Christina Thompson, 42, of Lyndonville, Vermont, for distribution of cocaine base.
• Morgan Cleveland, 39, of Newport, Vermont, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

