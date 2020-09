DOVER, ENGLAND On September 1, 2020, 16-year-old, Vera Rivard, from Springfield, NH & Derby, VT finished her English Channel Solo swim in 14 hours and 10 minutes .

She started out from Samphire Hoe beach in Dover England at 9:38 am and set foot on Wissant Beach in France at 11:48 pm.

For the full story, see the Express on 9-4-2020.