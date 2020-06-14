20- Year -Old Newport Resident Dies in Crash

Tristan Coderre, 20, of Newport died in a vehicle crash in Wheelock Sunday. Police believe the accident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Police repsonded to the scene at 12:30 p.m.

Trooper Jason Danielsen with from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks reports that Coderre was driving a 2007 Kia Rio and was traveling north on Vermont Route 16 when he drifted off the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The crash is under investigation. State police ask anyone who may have information to contact Danielsen at 802-748-3111.

Coderre’s vehicle is considered totaled.