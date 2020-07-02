2020 Shrine Bowl Canceled

Entering this week there was still hope that the last 2020 Vermont high school sporting event, The Annual Maple Shrine Sugar Bowl pitting the top football seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire, would take place.

Unfortunately the axe fell on that event, rounding out the cancellations of all of the senior all-star games slated for this summer because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the Bowl’s Board of Governors said, “It is with regrets that the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, Inc. Board of Governors announces the cancellation of the 67th All-Star classic football game scheduled for August 1st of this year. The COVID-19 virus and resulting pandemic has caused cancellation of high school classes, spring sports, proms, graduation exercises, parades, regional fairs and other traditional social events The Board of Governors is reviewing our options for recognizing and honoring the players selected to both teams.”

For more, see the Express on 7-3-2020.