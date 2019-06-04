24-Hour Curfew for Alleged Felony Assault

NEWPORT CITY – An 18-year-old man was released with conditions after he appeared in Orleans County Court Monday to answer to a felony charge of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor charges of simple assault. Michael Davis' conditions include he be released to the custody of family, abide by a 24-hour curfew and undergo a substance abuse screening within seven days.

During the arraignment, Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett asked Judge Scot Kline to hold Davis without bail pending a more complete hearing. Public defender Trudy Miller said Davis does not have a past criminal record and instead asked for a 24-hour curfew. Barrett pointed out that Davis recently turned 18 and said any record before that would not be public.

"This is his first criminal offense in criminal court, but it's a pretty extraordinary level of violence for your first crime," stated Barrett.

