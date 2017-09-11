40 Ways To Love Vermont
By:
Ed Barber
Monday, September 11, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Vermont Land Trust is celebrating 40 years of conserving working landscapes by hosting 40 events state wide. The Trust has preserved over half a million acres of land including 900 farm properties. This past Sunday a couple of dozen people attended a seminar at Jack and Ann Lazor's Butterworks Farm in Westfield to learn strategies for carbon sequestration on a working farm. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: