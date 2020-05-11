Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites Open for Frontline Workers and Returning Vermonters

Vermont health officials announced three pop-up testing sites will open this week for COVID-19 specimen collection. A testing site in Colchester collected 138 specimens over the weekend.

The pop-up testing sites are for asymptomatic health care workers, first responders (EMS, fire, and law enforcement), and child care providers currently serving essential workers. People who are returning to the state, and who will be at day 7 or later in their quarantine period, can also be tested. These include people returning from wintering out of state, college students, and people who are coming to stay in their second homes.

To make an appointment for one of the pop-up sites: Health care workers, first responders child care providers and returning Vermonters should visit: humanresources.vermont.gov/popups.

Tuesday, May 12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bennington College, 1 College Drive, Bennington, VT

(follow signs for the Pop-Up Testing Site)

Thursday, May 14, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro, VT

Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Lane, White River Jct. VT

The Health Department and the state’s Enhanced Testing and Contact Tracing Task Group have been organizing these events with support from the Vermont National Guard and EMS agencies. Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said the state has plenty of supplies to meet the goal set by Governor Phil Scott to conduct 1,000 tests per day.

The pop-up sites are not open to the general public. The Health Department encourages all Vermonters with symptoms – no matter how mild – to contact their primary care provider to get referred to a nearby testing site.

People who do not have a health care provider can call 2-1-1 to be connected with a local community or hospital-connected clinic for referral to a test site.

For up-to-date information and guidance for staying healthy and preventing the spread of COVID-19 go to: healthvermont.gov/covid19.