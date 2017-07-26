Afternoon Crash Update

A 17-year old from Brownington and her passenger suffered minor injuries after the car Haley Jeannette was driving went down a bank off Interstate 91 northbound between Newport and Derby Wednesday afternoon. Vermont State Police were notified of a one vehicle crash with possible injuries. Investigation revealed the vehicle traveled off the left

side of the highway to then traveled back onto the highway, and crossed both northbound lanes before striking the exit 28 sign to the right side of the highway, police say. Jeannette was reportedly driving a Subaru Legacy.

The operator and passenger were both transported to North Country Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained significant damage and is totaled. The weather at the time of the accident was clear and the road was dr,y the police report states. The crash investigation is

on-going.