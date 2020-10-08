Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Invites Public to Virtual Meeting on Outdoor Recreation

The Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julie Moore invites the public to join her on October 13 from 4:00-5:00 PM for a virtual discussion on outdoor recreation in Vermont. Secretary Moore will be joined by Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder and Fish and Wildlife Department Commissioner Louis Porter to talk about the state of outdoor recreation during COVID-19.

“Throughout the spring and summer, we’ve seen unprecedented numbers of Vermonters and visitors enjoying Vermont’s State Parks and Forests, Wildlife Management Areas and Fishing Accesses, and other public lands,” said Secretary Moore. “During this meeting, I’ll offer updates on the investments we’re making in our public lands, provide tips for how the public can stay safe outdoors this fall and winter, and take questions from the public.”

After Secretary Moore speaks, Commissioner Snyder will talk about how the pandemic has underscored the importance of outdoor recreation. He will also touch on the challenges he has seen associated with increased use. Commissioner Porter will then share information about infrastructure improvement projects happening this fall at Fish and Wildlife Access Areas and Wildlife Management Areas. In addition, he will provide an update on changes to online reporting and hunter education.

While the meeting will begin with a conversation on outdoor recreation, it will not be limited to this topic. The Secretary encourages attendees to bring any questions and concerns related to natural resources. To participate in the virtual public event, please join this Microsoft Teams Meeting. To join by phone, call 802-828-7667, and enter the conference ID: 642 498 4#.