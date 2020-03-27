Alledged Assault and Robbery.

At 10:53 p.m, Tuesday, the state police received a report from a store clerk in Barton who reported a woman ran in and asked for them to call police. The woman alleged someone robbed her while sitting in her car. State police say that as a result of their investigation, Amanda Stuart, 41, of St. Albans, was arrested for being an alleged accessory to assault and robbery. Police issued Stuart a citation to appear in court on March 31. State police say they believe this is an isolated, “targeted incident.” This case is still under active investigation and anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Corporal Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.