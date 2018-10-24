Amy Phillips Stands Strong After Winning Her Battle with Cancer

Amy Phillips of Derby didn’t think much of it when she felt a lump in her breast but decided to have her doctor check it out anyway. Unfortunately, the lump was cancerous.

Phillips received the cancer diagnosis June 2, 2017, after having a mammogram. She said the radiologist who conducted the mammogram told her that she could say with confidence the lump was cancerous. Phillips also had a biopsy and ultrasound on the same day she had the mammogram.

“I really didn’t believe it,” Phillips said of hearing that she had cancer. “I felt so healthy that I thought it had to be a mistake.”

Reality for Phillips set in after two more weeks of testing.