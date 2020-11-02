Another Covid Case at Derby School

Letter from Superintendent John Castle:

Dear NCSU School-Community,

We are notifying staff and families across our school-community that another individual at Derby Elementary School has been identified with a positive case of COVID-19. The individual who tested positive was considered infectious while at school during the week of Oct. 19. Derby was in remote learning all last week. There is no indication this case is a result of transmission from our previous identified case.

We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms. Please answer the phone if the Vermont Health Department contacts you. The phone number may not show up on caller ID, so it is important to answer all calls over the next 24 hours. Learn more about getting tested in Vermont.

Thank you for understanding that, due to medical privacy laws, we are not able to release the names of any individuals with COVID-19. Please do not speculate, ask, post on social media the speculation around individuals -- it is important to respect the privacy of our community members. We will continue to communicate changes and updates with you. With your participation, we believe we can create a safe experience for your children this school year. For more information related to COVID-19 visit our website: www.NCSUVT.org.

We are working with the Department of Health with members of Derby Elementary School to determine close contacts and next steps. Derby will be open for in-person instruction for pre-k, kindergarten, grades 3, 4 & 6 on Monday and we remain hopeful that first and second grade classrooms will return Tuesday or later in the week. Grade 5 will be remote tomorrow until the Department of Health determines who may be considered close contacts and then we will determine next steps.

As we see increased transmission of the virus in our community, it is important we stay vigilant in practicing all established preventative measures. Thank you for your support in staying safe and healthy and keeping others safe and healthy. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly.

Be well!

Sincerely,

John A. Castle